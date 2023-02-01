EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Riverside Middle School was placed on a secure lockout Wednesday morning after administration received a report of a student who previously made a threat to another student.

According to dispatch, EPPD was notified immediately, and officers conducted a search of the school. Officers confirmed the student in question was not on campus Wednesday. The lockout was lifted at approximately 9:45 a.m. and classes resumed to normal schedule.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated as we learn more.