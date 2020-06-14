Rita’s Burritos in the Upper Valley celebrates first anniversary amid pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An Upper Valley burrito joint is celebrating a milestone that wouldn’t be possible without the support of their latest loyal customers.

Rita’s Burritos, located at 4709 Crossroads, celebrated its first anniversary Saturday. The El Paso-owned shop opened last summer and has thrived through the closure of other restaurants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Reminding people that we always follow the health codes, using face masks, gloves, of course anything extra that we could do,” explained Rita’s owner Mario Meraz. “Just perseverance, just hang in there. It goes up and goes down, but it will pass.”

Rita’s specializes in both breakfast and signature burritos. They’re open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.