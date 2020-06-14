Rita’s Burritos in the Upper Valley celebrates first anniversary amid pandemic

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An Upper Valley burrito joint is celebrating a milestone that wouldn’t be possible without the support of their latest loyal customers.

Rita’s Burritos, located at 4709 Crossroads, celebrated its first anniversary Saturday. The El Paso-owned shop opened last summer and has thrived through the closure of other restaurants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Reminding people that we always follow the health codes, using face masks, gloves, of course anything extra that we could do,” explained Rita’s owner Mario Meraz. “Just perseverance, just hang in there. It goes up and goes down, but it will pass.”

Rita’s specializes in both breakfast and signature burritos. They’re open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Rita’s Burritos in the Upper Valley celebrates first anniversary amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rita’s Burritos in the Upper Valley celebrates first anniversary amid pandemic"

El Paso's LGBTQ community holds solidarity march for Black Lives Matter

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso's LGBTQ community holds solidarity march for Black Lives Matter"

New Mexico mountain communities hold Black Lives Matter Protests

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Mexico mountain communities hold Black Lives Matter Protests"

Gov. Abbott says state's FBS schools will likely play in half empty stadiums

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott says state's FBS schools will likely play in half empty stadiums"

El Paso cancer patient's 5th birthday takes on special meaning

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso cancer patient's 5th birthday takes on special meaning"

Borderland COVID Update Saturday June 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Borderland COVID Update Saturday June 13"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link