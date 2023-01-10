EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – HomeSweets bakery uses about 500 eggs a week to make its cakes from scratch, and now is having to raise prices to stay afloat amid skyrocketing egg prices.

Owner Andrea Almaraz explained it used to cost the bakery a little over $3 for an 18-pack of eggs, but now they pay more than double that price.

“The things we spent 100 dollars on; we now spend 300,” she said, explaining eggs are not the only ingredient they have to pay more for.

They started selling their individual cake slices for $5, but now had to bump up the price to $8 to keep up with the expenses.

At first, the customers did not receive the news of the price increase well, but Alvarez and her mother, who also bakes at the shop, explained why the prices went up.

After that, she said, the customers were more understanding and started coming back.

“If we would’ve stayed the same with the 5 dollars, we would probably have to close down,” she said.

Marty Loya, farmer and owner of Bodega Loya market, said its eggs now cost 20 percent more.

One of the reasons egg prices went up nationally is the outbreak of bird flu, but Loya said, it’s also the rising cost of chicken feed.

For Almaraz, no matter the cost of eggs or any other ingredient, she said she will continue using the same amount and not sacrifice the quality of her product.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.