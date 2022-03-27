EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the rising costs of food items as well as gasoline, not only are brick and mortar restaurants being affected, but mobile ones as well.

Clarissa Bocanegra, owner of Pika Pika Snack Shack, says that the rise has caused her to cancel some of her menu items.

“I mean not only gas prices but covid and production for some of these items its very scarce so at times were not able to find some of the items so we had to revamp our menu and cancel some of our items.”

While both a brick and mortar restaurants and food trucks may be providing the same service, Bocanegra explains that it is different for trucks due to lack of space.

“We don’t have that equipment or that space to be able to hold that much merchandise a lot of the times were not able to buy in bulk because we don’t have a place to hold our merchandise so a lot of the times when you buy wholesale you get a cheaper price and sometimes for us that is not available.”

Bocanegra also says that these rise in prices had made her constantly change how often she need to check her books to see how they need to budget.

Even so, she says that they are taking it one day at a time and that she wants to make sure the customers are happy.

“Just one day at a time just look at our expenses more often than we would usually usually we would check our expenses monthly now its having to check them and recheck them every week just to make sure were staying on budget like I said cutting back on our own expenses just to be able to what we make here wont affect us and to keep the consumer happy.”

