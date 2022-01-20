‘Rise to the Challenge’ Bridge Program has students providing medical help in Guatemala

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College (EPCC) alum, Oscar Ruben Velasquez, along with other students from New Mexico State University (NMSU), raised funds to travel to Agua Escondida, Guatemala, where they gave medical help and gained experience in practicing medicine abroad.

The experience was accompanied with licensed doctors from Honduras and Guatemala.

Velasquez observed, learned, helped getting the medication the doctor prescribed to the patients, presented information about common diseases to community members, and logged patient interactions.

The experience itself was very humbling and eye opening. Many of these people had never seen a doctor so many of their sicknesses were untreated until we arrived. When we arrived in the community, many of the members were already there waiting to be seen by us and we were welcomed with an applause. As if we were there to save them and they gave us such a warm welcome. They were happy we were there. oscar ruben velasquez, Biology major at NMSU

This was organized through NMSU Global Brigades, a chapter designed to gather students interested in medicine and send them to underdeveloped countries to experience medicine abroad.

This is part of a collaboration between EPCC and neighboring universities, UTEP and NMSU, to provide paid research internships for EPCC Science majors.





Photos courtesy NMSU

Rise Bridge Scholars will work in a research laboratory at EPCC, UTEP and/or NMSU, participate in science enrichment activities, research techniques workshops, career advising, and travel to national scientific conferences.

EPCC students will be hired to work 19h/week during the Fall and Spring semesters and 29h/week during the summer.

The Rise to the Challenge Bridge Program is funded through a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) under grant 1R25GM123928 establishing a Bridge between EPCC, UTEP and NMSU.

Velasquez graduated from EPCC with three degrees: A.S. in Biological Sciences, A.S. in Multidisciplinary Studies in Science, and an A.A in Multidisciplinary Studies.

Also, Velasquez was an awardee at the Annual Biomedical Research Conference for Minority Students (ABRCMS) when he was part of the RISE to the Challenge research program under Dr. Maria Alvarez who states:

This exemplifies the dedication of students and faculty mentors in the program. Participation in national conferences like ABRCMS gives visibility to our students and they have the opportunity to hear presentations by prestigious scientists, network, and learn about future training opportunities and graduate schools. Dr. Maria Alvarez

