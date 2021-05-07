Ribbon cutting for new Valle Bajo Community Center and Library

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is celebrating the completion of the Valle Bajo Community Center and Library with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at 7380 Alameda Avenue.

The celebration will feature a basketball-dribbling exhibition, reading activities, family-fun programs and a free COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-up clinic.

“The opening of Valle Bajo Community Center highlights our commitment to providing accessible recreation and library services,” said Deputy City Manager Quality of Life Tracey Jerome. “These services are elevating the quality of life of our residents and providing our youth with programming and services that will positively impact their future.”

Robust health and safety processes will be followed by all attending the inaugural event, including temperature screenings, a face coverings requirement and promotion of social distancing.

The new facility was developed through the 2012 Quality of Life Bond program is part of a $33 million project to construct three community centers to support the City’s vision to provide exceptional recreational, educational and cultural opportunities. The center showcases a multi-purpose room, kitchen, weightlifting and exercise room, a game room, and an award-winning public art sculpture hanging at the entrance of the facility.

Outside the center the public will enjoy a flat field for soccer, a futsal court, a playground, and additional parking. These outdoor public spaces, an investment of approximately $1 million, were approved by City Council to compliment the bond project while expanding quality of life programming to Mission Valley neighborhoods.

The facility also features a full-service library that pays tribute to the late Enrique Moreno, an attorney and civil rights advocate. The gymnasium honors Steve Yellen, a community leader and former University of Texas at El Paso basketball player, who has championed for unity and peace through basketball and sports.

