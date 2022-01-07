Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of new Don Haskins PK-8 School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday morning, officials, parents and students marked the completion of El Paso Independent School District’s new Don Haskins PK-8 School with a ribbon-cutting celebration.

The new Haskins PK-8 School is a result of the EPISD Bond consolidation of Lincoln Middle School with Roberts and Bond elementary schools.

District voters approved $44.3 million for the construction of the new building and the renovation of

existing buildings at the Lincoln site to consolidate the three campuses into a modern school that

will serve the needs of the region.

EPISD officials say the school boasts 21st century classrooms, a new gym and library, fine-arts classrooms and modern administrative offices.

Renovations to existing facilities include upgrades to HVAC, new electrical systems and aesthetic renovations throughout the campus.

The campus is named after legendary University of Texas at El Paso basketball coach Don Haskins, a Hall of Fame inductee who is credited with bringing racial equity to collegiate sports. He made history in 1966 when he started five African-American players in the NCAA men’s basketball championship game for the first time ever.

The Miners went on to win the game and were the first Texas team ever to win a national basketball championship.



The school colors are orange and Columbia blue – UTEP’s color scheme when Haskins coached at

the university.

Don Haskins PK-8 School was designed by GA Architecture. The general contractor in charge of

the project was Urban Associates.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.