Rhinos hockey and public skating is back for summer series

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s Rhino hockey is returning this summer for their first of four summer Black & Orange All-Star games.

The Rhino’s first summer game will be Sunday at the El Paso County Events Center. Admission is free and seating is first-come, first-served. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the puck drops at 4:30 p.m.

This game will be the first of the Rhinos’ North American Hockey League (NAHL) tryout camp. During the five-day camp, nearly 200 players from all over the world will compete for a spot on the El Paso roster.

More details on the remaining three All-Star games in July and August will soon be announced.

In addition to Rhino Hockey, ice skating also returns and will be open to the public. Throughout the summer, the El Paso Hockey Association will hold weekday sessions and multiple sessions on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Birthday parties, private events, discounts and the full public skating schedule can be found at https://www.elpasohockey.org/PublicSkating.

