Retiring State Senator Jose Rodriguez to host Town Hall Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas State Senator José Rodríguez will host a town hall in with his constituents Tuesday to discuss legislation from the 86th Regular Session which ended last summer.

The Senator, who announced his retirement in late 2019, says he will discuss what El Pasoans can expect in the coming months. The Town Hall will be held in the Bel Air High School Cafeteria in the Lower Valley and is open to all residents of Senate District 29, which encompasses all of El Paso County and stretches east to Alpine.

His staff will also be available to answer questions from members of the community and to assist with constituent services.