Retired EPFD lieutenant who died of COVID-19 laid to rest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department said goodbye to one of their own, Retired Lieutenant Ruben Flores, on Wednesday. He served with the fire department for nearly 30 years

Attendees listened to the sound of bagpipes as Flores was laid to rest Wednesday. He died from complications related to COVID-19.

Flores was also a chaplain for the city’s public safety departments as well as a candidate for the El Paso Diocese to become a deacon.

“There are few words to express the deep pain of announcing the passing of Retired Lieutenant Ruben Flores,” tweeted the El Paso Fire Department when it was announced that Flores passed away. On Wednesday, the department tweeted a farewell to Flores:

Today, we bid farewell to EPFD Lt. And Chaplain Ruben Flores.



May you rest in peace, sir. We thank you for 25 years of outstanding service to El Paso and for being an inspiration to us all.



May you rest in peace.



(LINK) Funeral services:https://t.co/Xah5feo9we — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) January 20, 2021

You can watch the services on the station’s Facebook page by clicking here.