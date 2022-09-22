EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting Friday, Sept. 23 through Sept. 30, participating restaurants in Downtown El Paso will have special menus and pricing for a chance to try something new.

This is an annual event for all foodies of El Paso. It is recommended to make a reservation at one of the participating restaurants, because it is expected to be busy during peak dining hours.

To find out what restaurants are participating and for all additional information, you can go to Restaurant Week 2022 – DMD – Downtown El Paso.

