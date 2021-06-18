Residents urged to stay safe as city extends cooling centers

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is extending the activation of the City’s cooling centers through Sunday, June 27.

Health and emergency officials once again urge the community, especially senior residents, to stay as cool as possible in order to avoid heat-related illnesses.

The free cooling stations are located at:

Galatzan Rec Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr. (Districts 1 and 8)

Memorial Park Senior Center, 1800 Byron St. (District 2)

Veterans Rec Center, 5301 Salem Dr. (District 4)

Chamizal Rec Center , 2101 Cypress Ave. (District 8)

2101 Cypress Ave. (District 8) Gary Del Palacio Rec Center, 3001 Parkwood St. (District 3 and 7)

Valle Bajo Community Center, 7380 Alameda Ave. (District 3 and 7)

Marty Robbins Rec Center, 11620 Vista del Sol Dr. (Districts 5, 6 and 7)

The cooling stations are open on the following schedules:

Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

The cooling centers are a collaboration between the El Paso Office of Emergency Management, the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation and the Extreme Weather Task Force.

