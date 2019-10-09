Residents relieved after City leaders reassure $2.4 million budget for Modesto Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Residents in who live around Modesto Garcia Park in South Central El Paso are relieved to hear that the budget to remodel the park remains at $2.4 million.

According to residents of District 8 earlier this month, they received a letter notifying them that the $2.4 million budget had been reduced to $200,000, leaving them worried the park wouldn’t receive the care it needs.

Tuesday, El Paso City Parks and Recreation held an open house meeting at Clardy Elementary School to present the plans they have for the park and gain input from residents.

During the open house they clarified to the worried residents, the budget will not be diminished.

“I have no idea where they got that letter, I’d like to see a copy of that letter, but the budget for this project is $2.4 million dollars and there’s a possibility that we might get more money for this project,” said City Representative Cissy Lizarraga.

Lizarraga also said extra money could come from a grant from the city. City officials hope to have the project completed by the spring of 2020.