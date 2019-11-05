Residents react to shooting involving Border Patrol agent in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) — Investigators are still piecing together what exactly led up to a local Border Patrol agent shooting that killed a man early Monday morning.

A few blocks of McNutt Road in Sunland Park was closed off for nearly 12 hours as CBP officials and New Mexico State Police investigated the scene.



Residents in the area told KTSM they’re surprised to hear about the shooting and said it’s usually calm.

“I have family here, I want to be safe too. All my friends that I got here, I want them to be safer,” Jose Luis Maldonado, a Sunland Park resident said, “Keep the danger away from us, I do like this town so bad. It’s real quiet, peace and quiet. Now that all that happened though I got a little scared.”

New Mexico State Police investigators said two CBP Border Patrol agents with the Santa Teresa station were investigating a possible illegal border crossing near McNutt at 6 a.m.



That’s when the agents encountered a group of suspects, and one of the suspects – a man – took off running and shot at one of the agents.

The agent then shot back and struck the man.



“I’m surprised because I see about shootings everyday, well not every day but almost every week. And It’s weird with the time before in El Paso,” Ernesto Trevizo in Sunland Park said.



CBP said the agent rendered aid until medics arrived. The man died at a local hospital.



Although residents told KTSM the area is safe for the most part, they would like to see more patrols.



“Most of the time I would talk to the used to be Mayor here, but he told me that they only have a little bit of vehicles. They need to have more vehicles here so that there are more officers looking out for the people,” Maldonado shared.



Maldonado added this about the agent’s he’s encountered, “They’re doing a good job because they’re protecting us and all that. They’re doing a good job.”



No agents were injured in the incident, however multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene this morning including FBI.



Investigators are still working to identify the suspect, and will not yet release the name of the agent involved.