EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Organizers with the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center (FRC) are inviting El

Pasoans to share their own personal stories and reflect on the impact August 3, 2019 had on them through a new project.

The FRC rolled out the My August 3rd Story Project this week, as an initiative by the FRC intended to provide El Pasoans another opportunity to heal following the mass casualty event.

According to FRC officials, El Pasoans will be able to record their stories in-person or virtually as audio and

video clips.

It is their hope that the recording sessions are therapeutic and help connect El Pasoans, by recalling their shared experience.

“Following the August 3rd tragedy, the FRC launched United & Resilient, a podcast intended to share stories of hope and resilience,” FRC officials shared. “A place where community leaders and experts can share their knowledge on a variety of topics including mental health, FRC programming, active living, and more.”

Officials say the recorded clips will be shared via the FRC and United Way’s social media accounts and as part of the podcast.

Community members interested in booking their private recording session can do so by visiting their website.

In-person and virtual sessions will be available and will be taking place starting on March 21st, 2022 through March 31st, 2022.

In-person sessions will be held at the El Paso United FRC, located at 6314 Delta Drive.

Virtual sessions will be held through the Zoom platform. Participants must be 18 years or older to register and participate.

The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center (FRC) is a program of the United Way of El Paso County.

