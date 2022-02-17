EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) crews successfully extinguished a fire at a West El Paso apartment complex.

The fire was first reported just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning, at the Santa Fe Place Apartments, along the 300 block of North Festival.

Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar, El Paso Fire Department public information officer said, the fire was first approached as a condition 2 fire, but was upgraded to condition 3, bringing in more vehicles.

Dueñas-Aguilar explained residents were evacuated from the building at the and at least two units suffered damage.

EPFD confirmed two people were injured, one firefighter and one civilian, who were treated for minor injuries.

Shortly after 5 a.m., as the fire was extinguished, a Sun Metro bus arrived to pick up residents who needed transportation to a safe lodging.

According to EPFD’s preliminary information , the fire started in an attic, but the investigation is still taking place to find out the exact cause.

