EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Republican candidates for County Commissioner Pct. 4 David Adams and Blanca Trout said they want to better the infrastructure of the Northeast, Canutillo and Vinton.

Adams said he believed his background in business as a CEO of several roofing companies in El Paso will help in discussion and execution of future infrastructure projects for the county.

“I want to make a difference and I really think I can by bringing my business background and business experience and getting rid of this political stuff. We have people running and just wanting to be politicians. I don’t want to be a politician, I want to be a public servant,” Adams said.

Trout explained her 20 years of serving the community through various organizations and as a current Canutillo Independent School District trustee she has the fundamentals to take on the responsibilities of a county commissioner.

“I’m new in this one, in this position, but of course, with the passion for service,” Trout said adding, “there are a lot of things that we need to change.”

Adams pointed out he has seen El Paso change over time and lose larger companies from the area, which he believes could be brought back and help the economy.

“We had major corporations come back in the day and they were a thriving business entity for us and helping us survive.”, he remembered.

Trout addressed the lack of social infrastructure that she wants to put in the area such as libraries, entertainment for families, but also hospitals and housing developments.

Both candidates also addressed the need for more security.

“We need to protect our community and as a part of the precinct of the county commissioner we need to keep our community safe,” Trout said.

Adams said he wants to make El Paso grow into a landmark spot.

“I see us being a destination hub instead of being a passthrough to the west or to the east. We need to be a destination spot people need to start wanting to come to El Paso,” he said.

This race, however, does not go without a controversy.

Candidate Trout addressed an email that shows Adams allegedly embezzled $80,000 from the El Maida Shriners organization in El Paso.

“I think it’s something that is really concerning, I wouldn’t like my county commissioner to be this person,” Trout said.

Copy of the alleged email Trout referred to

But Adams said, none of this was true.

“There are no accusations or allegations against me because I have never been charged with anything, I have never been arrested, there are no criminal or civil proceedings happening at this time or any future time because there is nothing on me at all,” he claimed.

Adams provided KTSM with another version of the same email shown by Trout that has the sum of money changed into a different amount.

KTSM reached out to El Maida Shriners and they were not able to discuss the matter.

No charges against Adams have been filed with the authorities.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.