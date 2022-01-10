Representative Tony Gonzales visits major El Paso organizations

by: Luis Barrio

Rep. Tony Gonzales meeting with members of American Legion Post 598

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23) last week spent time in El Paso, visiting Fort Bliss’ First Armored Division, the Border Patrol Special Operations Group, the Ysleta Port of Entry, the Ysleta Pueblo Del Sur, the American Legion Post 598, and local leaders at the City of San Elizario. 

El Paso serves as a key hub for bilateral relations, trade and military operations and the institutions I met with this week highlight how important this city is to the nation.

Topics of discussion ranged from tribal relations and veterans’ affairs to issues of national security.

As we head into the new year, new challenges and priorities arise for each of these organizations and it is important for Congress to provide them with the tools they need to best serve our country.

U.S. Congressmen Tony Gonzales (R-TX-23)

Congressman Gonzales completed his first year in office this past January.

