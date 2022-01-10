Representative Tony Gonzales visits major El Paso organizations

El Paso serves as a key hub for bilateral relations, trade and military operations and the institutions I met with this week highlight how important this city is to the nation.

Topics of discussion ranged from tribal relations and veterans’ affairs to issues of national security.

As we head into the new year, new challenges and priorities arise for each of these organizations and it is important for Congress to provide them with the tools they need to best serve our country.

U.S. Congressmen Tony Gonzales (R-TX-23)