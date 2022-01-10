Representative Tony Gonzales visits major El Paso organizations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23) last week spent time in El Paso, visiting Fort Bliss’ First Armored Division, the Border Patrol Special Operations Group, the Ysleta Port of Entry, the Ysleta Pueblo Del Sur, the American Legion Post 598, and local leaders at the City of San Elizario.
Congressman Gonzales completed his first year in office this past January.
