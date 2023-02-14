EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities say that an oil or gas spill is the reason US-54 South at Transmountain is currently closed.

Vehicles are being forced to exit the highway while crews work to clean up the fuel that reportedly leaked out as the result of a crash.

The El Paso Fire Dept. later confirmed a single vehicle rolled over in that area, leading to the shutdown of the highway.

The Texas Dept. of Transportation was reporting significant backup to Kenworthy St. as a result of the closure, as of approximately 7:20 Tuesday morning.

Authorities have not yet stated when they expect US-54 South to reopen in that area.

KTSM will continue to follow this story throughout the day both on-air and online.