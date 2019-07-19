Report: YISD superintendent allegedly headbutted SISD superintendent in San Antonio

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta ISD Superintendent Xavier De La Torre allegedly headbutted Socorro ISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza outside a Downtown San Antonio Whataburger last month, the El Paso Times reports.

As KTSM first reported, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. on June 13 during the Summer Leadership Institute conference.

According to a police report obtained by KTSM, the unnamed attacker asked Espinoza, “Where are you coming from? Soccer practice?” in reference to his clothing.

When Espinoza asked him to repeat the question, the other man “repeated the same question and head-butted” Espinoza in the face, the document states.

Espinoza then allegedly punched the man in the face in self-defense, the report shows, knocking him to the ground.

According to the police report, the alleged attacker “appeared to be intoxicated due to the odor of intoxicants emitting from his person, slurred speech, and red bloodshot eyes.”

Officials say both men were detained by an off-duty police officer for fighting.

A SISD spokesperson told KTSM that Espinoza was not injured in the assault and chose not to press charges.

District officials also added the superintendent does not plan to press any charges in the future.

YISD told KTSM that De La Torre was at the conference, and said “the district does not comment on personal matters” when asked about his involvement in the fight.

The El Paso, Clint, Canutillo and San Elizario school districts told KTSM 9 News their superintendents were also at the same conference, but were not assaulted or present during the assault.