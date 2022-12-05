EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A bombshell report published by Albuquerque station KOAT Monday night indicates that NMSU held onto the gun used by Mike Peake in a self-defense killing on the University of New Mexico campus last month.

According to the KOAT report, coaches left Albuquerque on the team bus after the November 19th shooting on the UNM campus, leaving 19-year-old Brandon Travis dead. The report indicates that when the team bus left Albuquerque, New Mexico State Police were still working to interview players and coaches and locate the gun Peake used during the deadly altercation.

Peake’s gun was eventually located with a coach at the Albuquerque hotel the team was staying at, and his phone and tablet were found on the bus after NMSP pulled it over along I-25 as it was returning to Las Cruces.

KTSM reached out to an NMSP spokesman, who said the investigation is ongoing and they would not comment at this time. KTSM is trying to verify the warrant report independently.

As KTSM previously reported, Peake left his hotel room after 3 a.m . to meet a 17-year-old NMSU student with the understanding the pair would have sex. The girl allegedly worked with three other NMSU students, including Brandon Travis and Jonathan Smith, to ambush Peake in retaliation for a fight during the October NMSU vs. UNM football game.

Travis allegedly pulled out a gun on Peake, and the pair exchanged gunfire. As a result of the shooting, Travis was declared dead at the scene, and Peake was hospitalized with severe injuries.

Peake was released from the NMSU basketball team Monday afternoon after being released from the hospital.

This is a developing story.