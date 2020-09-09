Report finds that 54% of El Paso households struggling financially

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A report from the United Ways of Texas found that 54 percent of households in the El Paso area are struggling financially. The report includes figures from 2018.

El Paso is fairing slightly better than the rest of the state; the study showed that 65 percent of Texas households cannot afford basic needs, such as housing, food or child care.

The report, released Monday by the United Ways of Texas in partnership with United For ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed), found that many in Texas have no savings, work low-paying jobs and are one emergency away from a financial crisis.

“ALICE represents those individuals and families who are working — and yet struggling. They are basically one emergency away from a crisis. COVID-19 became that one universal emergency,” said Adrianna Cuellar Rojas, president and CEO of United Ways of Texas. “Our economy is increasingly reliant on ALICE, the ones facing the greatest health and financial risks today — as the workers who don’t have health insurance, have no paid sick days and whose children receive daily meals at school.”

The study also showed that 62 percent of jobs in Texas do not pay enough for a household to thrive.

For more information or to find data about ALICE in local communities, visit www.UnitedForALICE.org/Texas.