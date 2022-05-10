EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a story published Tuesday morning in the Frisco (Tx) Enterprise, El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez is among three other finalists for the position of City Manager in Frisco, Texas.

Gonzalez is the second City Manager in the history of El Paso, taking over the position in 2014 from the city’s first manager, Joyce Wilson, who first took office in 2004.

According to the Enterprise, the job opening in Frisco comes as a result of the pending retirement of their city’s first and only city manager, George Purefoy, who has held the job for 34 years.

The list of finalists was compiled by search firm Affion Public.

The other three finalists are:

Majed Al-Ghafry, current Assistant City Manager for Economic Development and Tourism, Conventions and Events for the city of Dallas;

current Assistant City Manager for Economic Development and Tourism, Conventions and Events for the city of Dallas; Ron Patterson, current Deputy City Manager for the city of Frisco;

current Deputy City Manager for the city of Frisco; Wesley Pierson, current City Manager for the town of Addison.

The duties, evaluations process, appointment, and the list of finalists had been discussed by Frisco City Council members during several special meetings and work sessions over the last few months, with the final one called on Monday, May 9.

All four candidates are scheduled to participate in a meet and greet with city officials and the public on Thursday, May 12, at the Hyatt Regency in Frisco.

