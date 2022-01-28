EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In Canutillo Independent School District’s Board of Trustees Meeting held Thursday night, district officials were presented was results from the recently released 2020-2021 Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) reflecting the state of the District.

According to the TAPR report, Canutillo ISD demonstrated a strong overall showing in student academic performance for the class of 2020 of which, 94% of the graduating class received a “distinguished level” of achievement by earning more than the minimum credits required plus at least one endorsement.

Despite the changes and challenges brought by the pandemic, we continue to stay competitive by leading the region in all core subjects. We are far surpassing Region 19 and the State at all levels in Algebra I, which reflects the impact of our innovative math programs and community partnerships. We also continue to lead the region in Biology, English I, English II, and U.S. History. dr. pedro galaviz, superintendent of schools, canutillo isd

“These results demonstrate the hard work of our students, the commitment of our parents and guardians to make sure their child attends class every day; which is vital to student success and learning, as well as the unwavering commitment of our teachers and staff who ensure our students remain engaged, challenged and continue making strides in the classroom,” Galaviz added.

The annual report compiles a wide range of information on student performance in each Texas school and district. Performance measures include State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) results by grade, subject, and student group; dropout and attendance rates; college, career, and military readiness; and participation in college admissions tests.

The TAPR also provides information on the District’s accreditation status, campus performance objectives, District standard financial reports, disciplinary incidents, and the performance of former students in higher education.

TAPR reports for the District and each campus are available on the Texas Education Agency website and on the Canutillo ISD website

