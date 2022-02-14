EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A vehicle crashed into the properties of two Central El Paso residents early Monday morning on Grant Avenue, but it wasn’t the first time.

According to the residents, the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Monday morning when a car hit two fences.

The owner of one of the homes, Jose Gardea, says this is the 6th time someone has crashed into his yard in the 10 years that he has owned the home.

“I’m open to the possibility’s whatever it is I need a solution because this has to end. Because it doesn’t just happen to me it happens, to my front neighbors, my neighbors over here, to my next door neighbor,” Gardea shared in Spanish.

Gardea showed our KTSM crews the brand new reflectors on his fence, saying he put them up a little over a week ago hoping they would help people avoid crashing into his fence.

“They’re coming straight down, but this is a curve there’s no sign in the part up there, nobody knows that it curves,” said Gardea.

Gardea’s neighbor, Francisco Flores, who rents the home that had the rock wall knocked down, says he has been living there for three years and this is the second time this has happened.

“You know so it’s been a hassle it’s frustrating it’s scary,” Flores shared. “I don’t know if you notice but from Cotton – as soon as the lights on Cotton turn green – it’s just long shot from here all the way to the stop sign, you don’t have a stop sign all the way until four or five blocks down from here.”

The area is under City Representative Cissy Lizarraga.

KTSM 9 News reached out to her office and they say the specific street of Grant Avenue does not qualify for the City Neighborhood Traffic Management Program.

However they say that doesn’t mean residents can’t go through the process to try and get infrastructure to slow down traffic.

“We’re more than happy to help them through the process so that the City’s Traffic Engineering staff can determine what type of traffic calming measures may be suited to that location,” said Chris Canales with the Office of Rep Cissy Lizarraga.

