Rep. Blanco introduces Vanessa Guillen act; ‘good first step’ says El Paso Veteran

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The death of Fort Hood Solider Vanessa Guillen sparked a national conversation about the protection of women in the military.



Vanessa Guillen

State Representative Cesar Blanco (D) says the next session he will file the Vanessa Guillen Act. The act is meant to make people in the military feel comfortable coming forward and reporting incidents of sexual violence.

El Paso Veteran Teri Wolf told KTSM the act is a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s a good first step, you know I think that it is going to take some time before women in the military feel that they are safe to come forward. But it is a good first step, it has to start somewhere,” said Teri Wolf an Army Veteran.

Wolf who served in the army for three years saying that while she never experienced harassment herself, she saw it happen to others.

“Especially for women and women veterans, we’re very aware of what goes on and we’re always so disappointed when it’s overlooked, it’s pushed under the rug,” said Wolf.

Army Veteran Teri Wolf

Wolf added that news of Vanessa Guillen’s death broke her heart.

“I’m proud for her and for her family that it was named for her. But we all need to remember that the bill is named for her but it represents a lot of people,” said Wolf.

The act includes two pieces of legislation that Blanco had filed prior to Guillen’s death. Now he is combining the two and adding more reform and re-filing it to change the name to the “Vanessa Guillen Act”.

“Establishing an independent third party entity outside of the chain of command to offer Texas soldiers an avenue to safely report their incidents of sexual harassment,” said Cesar Blanco Texas State Representative.

The act will also include additional protections against retaliation when reporting sexual violence to that third party organization.

“Something that has happened to countless victims such as Vanessa Guillen should never happen again and we need to do everything we can as a state to ensure those protections are there,” said Blanco.

The Vanessa Guillen Act will be voted on during the legislative session in January.