Renowned El Paso historian Leon Metz dies at 90

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — His life was bigger than a chapter in a history book. Leon Metz died Sunday morning at 90 after a brief bout with COVID-19, a family member confirms. He had recently battled Alzheimer’s disease in the last five years.

Metz became an El Paso legend by hosting The Leon Metz Show on KTSM and writing dozens of books about the American Southwest. He was awarded the Saddleman’s Award from the Western Writers of America in 1985 and was the 2010 winner of the Ruth Lester Lifetime Achievement Award from the Texas Historial Commission.

In recent years, Metz struggled with Alzheimer’s disease and lived at the Ambrosio Guillen Veterans Home, where his wife, Cheryl, would visit him often. Metz is survived by his wife, four children, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.