EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ten chefs returned to El Paso on Sunday, Nov. 13, to host a “Family Meal,” which was said to be a special collaborative benefit dinner.
The evening was designed to expose local and talented chefs, artists, and musicians while bringing El Paso natives together for an evening of cooking and camaraderie, all supporting a good cause. The event was held at Ardovino`s Desert Crossing. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, a group actively procuring and distributing food to combat the hunger crisis in the region.
The evening included live-fire cooking, wine, specialty cocktails, live music, plus a special Chef Demo from Top Chef-18 Winner, Gabe Erales. The event also featured a live auction, farewell coffee service, and a photo opportunity with the talent.
Confirmed chefs include:
- Rico Torres, Founder, Food and Wine Best New Chef 2018, James Beard Best Chef Semi-Finalist 2019, Best Restaurant 2022, Mixtli (San Antonio, TX)
- Andre Natera, Author and Podcast Host, Chef`s PSA (Austin, TX)
- Alan Delgado, Star Chefs Rising Star 2020, (New York, NY)
- Gabe Erales, Top Chef-18 Winner, Bacalar, (Austin, TX)
- Jaime Daniel Calleros, Executive Chef, Ardovino`s Desert Crossing (Sunland Park, NM)
- Jake Rojas, Tallulah`s Taqueria (Providence, RI)
- Omar Flores, James Beard Semi-Finalist Best New Restaurant 2013, Best Chef Southwest 2015, 2016, Whistle Britches and Muchacho (Dallas, TX)
- Melissa Valenzuela, Mixtli, (San Antonio, TX)
- Andres Padilla, Chicago Tribune`s Dining Out Award 2015, Opening Executive Chef at Plaza Hotel/Ambar 2020, Culinary Director of Cruz Blanca (Chicago, IL)
- Emiliano Marentes, James Beard Outstanding Chef Semi-Finalist 2022, El Emi, (El Paso, TX)