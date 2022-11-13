EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ten chefs returned to El Paso on Sunday, Nov. 13, to host a “Family Meal,” which was said to be a special collaborative benefit dinner.

The evening was designed to expose local and talented chefs, artists, and musicians while bringing El Paso natives together for an evening of cooking and camaraderie, all supporting a good cause. The event was held at Ardovino`s Desert Crossing. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, a group actively procuring and distributing food to combat the hunger crisis in the region.

The evening included live-fire cooking, wine, specialty cocktails, live music, plus a special Chef Demo from Top Chef-18 Winner, Gabe Erales. The event also featured a live auction, farewell coffee service, and a photo opportunity with the talent.

Confirmed chefs include: