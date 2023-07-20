EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Spain’s best documentary film producer, Jose Luis López Linares, will be in El Paso, Texas, filming his next historical documentary on the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro beginning July 21, 2023.

His company, Lopez-Li Films, was founded in 2004 and has been ranked the best documentary production company in Spain.

Mr. López Linares’ first in the series documentary, España La Primera Globalización, will be shown at the reception. The new film will highlight El Paso and San Elizario, TX. El Paso is the oldest terrestrial port which is still in use today. The film will tell the story of Don Juan de Oñate’s expedition and will show the route taken, and explain archived history.

Renowned Chef Jonatan Gomez Luna Torres and his students at the SU Culinary Institute will prepare the tapas and hors d’ oeuvres. Spanish wines will be served.