Reminder: El Paso property taxes due Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you haven’t paid your property taxes yet and don’t want to receive delinquent penalties or interest, time is running out.

Property taxes for El Paso County residents are due Monday, February 1.

Property taxes can be done online at the City of El Paso Tax Office Website. However, if you pay with a credit card there will be a 1.98% convivence fee.

Other options for payment include calling 915-212-0106 or going in-person to a county tax office location.

If you choose to mail in your payment send it to the address you see below.

City of El Paso Tax Office

P.O. Box 2992

El Paso, TX 79999-2992

To print your property tax bill you can go to the Tax Office website and select

“Pay Your Taxes.”