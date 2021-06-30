Reminder: Drain standing water to avoid mosquitos

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Department of Public Health is urging El Pasoans to drain all standing water around homes to prevent mosquito-born diseases.

Health experts encourage the community to drain standing water from flower pots, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, and bird baths to avoid mosquitos from breeding.

Any water that cannot be drained should be treated with mosquito dunks, which are available at home and garden centers.

People can also fight the bite by using insect repellents, covering up while outdoors and avoiding mosquito peak hours during dusk and dawn.