EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Friends and family are remembering the life of the local Union Pacific Railroad worker who was killed after a train derailed in the Lower Valley on Aug. 29

Funeral services were held for Mario Navarro on Sep. 16 at the Martin Funeral Home in west El Paso. Mario Navarro passed away earlier this month after a trail derailed near the Lower Valley. It is said that Navarro was the conductor of that train. Navarro is survived by his wife and two children. A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family with funeral costs and other expenses.

If you would like to donate, you can click here: Fundraiser for Monique Navarro by Catarino Montero : Brother Mario Navarro (gofundme.com)





