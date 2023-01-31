EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Imagine going to work every day and being greeted by racial epithets, a chorus of boos and trash being thrown your way.

That’s some of the blowback that Jackie Robinson had to put up with when he broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier and became the first black player to play in the nation’s highest baseball league back in 1947.

He went on to have a brilliant 10-year Hall of Fame career with the Brooklyn Dodgers that included being named Rookie of the Year, making the All-Star Game six consecutive seasons, earning a National League Most Valuable Player award and compiling a .313 lifetime batting average.

He played in six World Series and led the Dodgers to their first-ever world championship in 1955, beating the hated crosstown New York Yankees.

Robinson put up with more crap than most of us can even imagine. After two years of having to turn the other cheek, legendary Dodger general manager Branch Rickey unleashed Robinson in year 3, allowing him to fight back.

The result was one of the greatest baseball seasons ever seen — Robinson’s MVP season. He won the NL batting title a .342 batting average, led the Senior Circuit in stolen bases with 37 and topped the century mark in both runs scored and RBIs. He was also second in the league in doubles and triples.

Needless to say, he played the game with a ferocity and intensity rarely seen before or since.

But his impact went far beyond the diamond. He paved the way for blacks to star not only in baseball but in all sports.

In many ways, he is the most important athlete in our country’s history and you could make the case that he is one of the most important Americans ever.

Jan. 31st marked what would have been Robinson’s 104th birthday. He died back in 1972 at age 53 after suffering a heart attack.

After his playing career ended, he was an impassioned advocate for equal rights and in his mind the most important thing, equal opportunity.

To put it into perspective, when Robinson broke the baseball’s racial barrier in 1947, that was eight years before the landmark Supreme Court case of Brown vs. the Board of Education, which struck down racial segregation of children in public schools. Eight years.

While it may seem like a long time ago, this is all still pretty recent history.

Robinson broke baseball’s infamous color barrier just 15 years before this reporter was born.

Growing up, I got to see some of Robinson’s impact with the civil rights movement, which was in full bloom in the 1960s and 1970s.

I was also fortunate enough to be able to watch some of the first-generation of great black players who followed Robinson to the big leagues — players like Willie Mays, Hank Aaron and Frank Robinson.

In 1997, Major League Baseball retired his uniform number 42 across all teams. He was the first professional athlete in any sport to be so honored.

MLB also has adopted a new annual tradition in 2004, “Jackie Robinson Day” where every player on every team honors his legacy by wearing number 42 that day.

Robinson’s character, his use of nonviolence and his immense talent had a major influence on American culture.

All Americans owe a debt of gratitude to Robinson.

Here’s a favorite quote from the great Jackie Robinson:

“I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me… All I ask is that you respect me as a human being.”

Still gives me goosebumps.

Dave Burge is a web producer for KTSM and has been a journalist for nearly four decades in California, New Mexico and Texas.