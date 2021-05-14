Remembering El Paso’s fallen officers as National Police Week wraps up

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department took time this morning to remember their fallen comrades who died in the line of duty.

The memorial comes as we wrap up National Police Week. A time to honor and recognize the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen spoke at the service, noting the importance of officer’s in the community and the responsibility they hold when enforcing the law.

“If we forget who’s come and serve, we take for granted what this job might require of a person. That’s why it’s important and it’s important for us to show among ourselves and no one else what this job is all about because the reality of it is at any point in time there might be the situation where you could loose your life and service to the community.” said Chief Greg Allen.

Fallen officers were also honored during a memorial ceremony on Wednesday.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.