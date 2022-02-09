EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beginning this week, El Paso Animal Services will be joined by relief veterinarians to assist with the shelter’s surgical needs.

City officials share that they want to expand the facility’s medical capabilities through the assistance of visiting veterinarians in response to the nationwide shortage of veterinarians, which is also heavily affecting the region, which is experiencing more than 20 vacancies citywide.

We are excited about this opportunity this brings because beyond providing over 100 spay or neuter surgeries this mean more than 100 pets will be able to find a forever home sooner, and our rescue partners will also be able to benefit from saving pets that are immediately ready for adoption. Ramon Herrera, Animal Services Director

This week, two Texas-licensed relief veterinarians traveling from Kansas City, Missouri, will provide surgical capabilities for the shelter. Another visiting veterinarian from the Central Texas region arrives at the end of February.

This added support will provide Animal Services with more than 100 surgical procedures and augment the departments ongoing efforts which include contracting with four local veterinarians to conduct surgeries and check on the pets and working with one local veterinary clinic to offer medical capabilities.

The City says they are also reaching out to additional local clinics to expand the department’s medical capabilities.

The ability to host traveling veterinarians has been made possible through grant funds from Best Friends Animal Society, PetSmart Charities, and Maddie’s Fund.

