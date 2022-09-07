EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Non-profits are invited to register for the 7th annual El Paso Giving Day.

Nonprofit organizations of all sizes in the Paso del Norte region are invited to register for El Paso Giving Day, a day when thousands of El Paso residents donate to local nonprofits providing essential work to the community. El Paso giving day is the largest day of online charitable giving, which is presented by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation.

“El Paso Giving Day is a special day for El Paso as our community members unite to support key nonprofit organizations serving our region.” Andrea Macias, Paso del Norte Community Foundation Development Coordinator.

The last day for nonprofits to register for El Paso Giving Day is Sep. 30. El Paso Giving Day is October 20, 2022, with Early Giving taking place October 13-19, 2022.

To learn more about El Paso Giving Day and to register your nonprofit, visit El Paso Giving Day | October 20, 2022.

