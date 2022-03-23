EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for the spring season of Mini-Sports T-Ball at several recreation centers.
Organizers share that Mini-Sports are geared for children ages 4 to 7 years old. The program teaches kids teamwork, sportsmanship, and player development. Participants learn the rules, skills and gameplay of T-ball.
The cost is $40 per player, youth need-based scholarships are available.
Practice times vary by location. All games are held Saturdays at 9 A.M.
Locations:
Marty Robbins Recreation Center | Registration Deadline: April 9
Practices are held Monday through Thursday at 6:00 p.m.
To register call 915-212-0426 or visit the center
The Beast Urban Park | Registration Deadline: April 9
Practices held one day a week
To register call 915-212-0580 or visit the center
Valle Bajo Community Center | Registration Deadline: April 2
Practices are held Monday at 5:30 p.m.
To register call 915-212-0784 or visit the center
Veterans Recreation Center | Registration Deadline: March 26
Practices are held Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.
To register call 915-212-0761 or visit the center
