EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for the spring season of Mini-Sports T-Ball at several recreation centers.

Organizers share that Mini-Sports are geared for children ages 4 to 7 years old. The program teaches kids teamwork, sportsmanship, and player development. Participants learn the rules, skills and gameplay of T-ball.

The cost is $40 per player, youth need-based scholarships are available.

Practice times vary by location. All games are held Saturdays at 9 A.M.

Locations:

Marty Robbins Recreation Center | Registration Deadline: April 9

Practices are held Monday through Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

To register call 915-212-0426 or visit the center

The Beast Urban Park | Registration Deadline: April 9

Practices held one day a week

To register call 915-212-0580 or visit the center

Valle Bajo Community Center | Registration Deadline: April 2

Practices are held Monday at 5:30 p.m.

To register call 915-212-0784 or visit the center

Veterans Recreation Center | Registration Deadline: March 26

Practices are held Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

To register call 915-212-0761 or visit the center

