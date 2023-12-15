EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Purchasing and Strategic Sourcing Department will be hosting its 11th annual ‘Cooperative Purchasing Expo’ in April 2024 and registration is now open.

The City says the expo will be from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center.

“The Purchasing Expo is an opportunity for local businesses to grow by learning how they can participate in cooperative contracts used by governmental agencies across the country. Cooperative agreements provide vendors with the opportunity to have their goods and services sold in large quantities nationwide,” the City said in a press release.

The expo is also an opportunity for vendors to promote their business to agency buyers and exhibitors. To register, click here: https://eptxcooperativeexpo.vfairs.com/en/booth-creation-form.

The City says on Friday, Feb. 2, is the last day for vendors to purchase an exhibitor booth for $300 and space is currently limited.

The City also says the expo is the largest business networking opportunity in the Southwest and will be free and open to the public. To pre-register, click here: 11th Annual City of El Paso Cooperative Purchasing Expo 2024 (vfairs.com).

“Resource partners will be providing information on bonding, financing, state and federal certifications, and more on how to do business with government agencies,” the City said.

If interested in sponsoring the City of El Paso Business Expo, click here: Expo 2024 Sponsorships Flyer.pdf(Review) – Adobe cloud storage.

For more information, visit www.ElPasoTexas.gov under the Purchasing Department Purchasing Expo tab or call (915) 212-0043.