Registration for YISD Pre-K and kindergarten students opens Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Registration for incoming Pre-K and kindergarten students in the Ysleta Independent School District will open on Wednesday for the 2021-22 school year.

Parents and guardians can register 4- and 5-year-old children. To be eligible for no-cost full-day pre-K, a child must be at least 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 and either be unable to speak English; educationally disadvantaged; homeless; the child of active duty U.S. armed forces member or an armed forces member who was injured or killed while on active duty; in conservatorship of the Department of Family and Protective Services following an adversary hearing; or the child of a person eligible for the Star of Texas award (peace officer, firefighter, or emergency medical first responder).

The pre-K program is being offered in the upcoming school year at 19 campuses: Cedar Grove, Constance Hulbert, Del Valle, East Point, Eastwood Heights, Edgemere, Glen Cove, Lancaster, Loma Terrace, Pasodale, Pebble Hills, Presa, REL Washington, Sageland, Scotsdale, Tierra Del Sol and Vista Hills elementary schools, as well as Parkland Pre-K Center and Ysleta Pre-K Center.

The child must be present at registration. Documents required to complete pre-K registration include:

Child’s Social Security card

Immunization record

Birth certificate

Parent’s photo I.D.

Current month’s utility bill (gas, water, or electric only), or a home contract or lease

For more information on pre-K registration, visit www.yisd.net/preK.

Incoming kindergartners must be 5 years old by Sept. 1 to register for kindergarten. For questions, visit www.yisd.net and click on the “Ask The District” tab.