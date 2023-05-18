EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is inviting parents to register their child in the Club Rec Summer Camp.

Registration is open to children ages 6 to 12 with a Teen Leaders Program for children ages 13 to 16.

The cost is $40 per week per child and the teen program is $20 per week per child.

The camp provides a safe and fun environment for children that not only features activities and programming, but also helps them to improve social skills, develop physical fitness, aids to reduce stress among others.

The following recreation and community centers are hosting Club Rec:

The Beast Urban Park located at 13501 Jason Crandall Dr.

Chamizal Community Center located at 2119 Cypress Ave.

Don Haskins Recreation Center located at 7400 High Ridge Dr.

Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center located at 3001 Parkwood Dr.

Marty Robbins Recreation Center located at 11620 Vista Del Sol Dr.

Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center located at 563 N. Carolina Dr.

Sylvia A. Carreon Community Center located at 709 Lomita Dr.

Pavo Real Recreation Center located at 9301 Alameda Ave.

To learn more about the Parks and Recreation Department, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/parks.