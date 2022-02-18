EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the most recent research by the Hunt Institute for Global Competitiveness, even with steady job growth, the El Paso-Las Cruces region has yet to return to pre-COVID levels.

For El Paso non-farm employment dropped by 200 jobs and 9,000 jobs for Juarez. In Las Cruces the news was a bit better, as non-farm employment increased in Las Cruces by 600 jobs during November and December 2021.

However, during the same period, both El Paso and Las Cruces added 7000 and 3400 non-farm jobs, respectively, marking the ninth straight month of growth for both cities.

Juarez added 15,700 jobs, extending that city’s year-over-year job gains to seventeen straight months.

The most recent report also highlighted bankruptcy numbers, with filings dropping to a 15-year-low, continuing a trend started back in 2020.

However, bankruptcies were higher this January, when compared to January 2021 (+22).

In the regional housing sector, both Las Cruces and El Paso saw record increases year over year in building permits issued for new, privately owned, single unit housing.

To view the entire report, click here.

***

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.