Curbside recycling resumes in El Paso week of January 18

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Curbside recycling will return to El Paso the week of January 18, according to City Representative Cissy Lizarraga.

Lizarraga says the City has to carry out temporary recycling suspensions in 30-day increments with the existing recycling processor. The City says they will not be extending the suspension once the initial 30-day period is over.

Pickup dates will be posted in the City’s system beginning next week.

Automated Side Loader Routes

184,000 Homes

Resume Collection – January 19th thru January 29, 2021 (every other week collection remains in effect)

Manual Rear loader/Alley Routes