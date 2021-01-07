Curbside recycling resumes in El Paso week of January 18

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Curbside recycling will return to El Paso the week of January 18, according to City Representative Cissy Lizarraga.
Lizarraga says the City has to carry out temporary recycling suspensions in 30-day increments with the existing recycling processor. The City says they will not be extending the suspension once the initial 30-day period is over.
Pickup dates will be posted in the City’s system beginning next week.
Automated Side Loader Routes
- 184,000 Homes
- Resume Collection – January 19th thru January 29, 2021 (every other week collection remains in effect)
Manual Rear loader/Alley Routes
- 8,000 Homes
- Resume Collection – February 2nd thru February 12, 2021
- Approximately 3,000 homes will experience a day change in order to balance the load of the drivers—affected homes will be notified.