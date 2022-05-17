EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border Patrol reporting a record-breaking month of April with almost 30,000 migrant encounters and they are expecting more with the possibility of Title 42 being cancelled.

Border Patrol public information officer Carlos Rivera said they are preparing for the influx of migrants and are already expanding capacities to be able to process more migrants.

“That expansion is again for the intake capabilities and a waiting area as they are transported out of our custody, hopefully, in a timely manner,” Rivera said.

He explained even if Title 42 is cancelled this doesn’t mean that the borders will be “open.”

Rivera said Border Patrol and partnering agencies will still be processing migrants accordingly and screening whether they qualify for asylum or expulsion from the country.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said county/city authorities have been meeting with local organizations and Border Patrol to coordinate the efforts for the incoming migrant surge.

Samaniego explained they feel prepared however they are facing staffing shortages.

“The problem right now is capacity to some extent, but right now the big issue is personnel to be able to staff he Annunciation House,” he said.

He said they are currently trying to hire city and county personnel on a volunteer basis to make the process faster, since they already have their background checks done.

Samaniego believes that the current increase in migrant crossings at the border are the result of anticipation of cancellation of Title 42 and many migrants trying to come ahead of the surge.

Rivera explained just in the past weekend there have been 1200 migrant encounters at the border in the El Paso sector, however, he said, it is usually smaller groups that cross together and surrender to the agents.

He added they are not yet seeing large groups of people come at once.

Marisa Limon Garza, senior director for programing and advocacy at the Hope Border Institute, said the organization has been working with local authorities and NGOs and believes they are prepared.

Hope Border Institute is also coordinating with 18 shelters in Juarez which, Garza said, are nearing capacity.

“There are lots of preparation models in place to make sure people are received and welcomed,” Garza added.

She said rising gas prices, more expensive air fare and limited outbound air travel in El Paso are a concern as a factor that cannot be controlled, but hopes that the preparedness and coordination will pay off.

She said it is still unknown what the Biden administration will decide regarding Title 42 and what it will look like in practice.

Annunciation House will be holding a press conference May 18 to address how they are preparing to receive more migrants.

