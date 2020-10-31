Record 1,643 new COVID-19 cases reported as City, County leaders continue sparring

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A record 1,643 new COVID cases were added in El Paso Saturday morning, shattering the previous record of 1,443 — set just last Monday. The record number of new cases come as City and County leaders continue sparring over a County shutdown order issued by County Judge Ricardo Samaniego Thursday evening.

In addition to the new cases, there were four additional deaths, bringing the number of fatalities thus far to 599. The latest deaths were all men with underlying medical conditions — one each in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s.

As of Saturday, there are 16,837 known active COVID cases in El Paso County — with thousands of El Pasoans still waiting for results of recent tests.

The good news in Saturday’s data is for the first time in a little over a week, the number of hospitalizations dipped slightly to 926 — a drop of 13 patients. There are a record 237 people in ICU and another record 143 patients on ventilators.

The record numbers come as City and County leaders face-off over whether the County Judge’s shutdown order issued Thursday afternoon is valid. Late Friday, County Attorney JoAnn Bernal issued a decision stating that the order was enforceable, which will surely lead to a legal showdown in court. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says they will now enforce the order following Bernal’s decision.