Reconnecting with your lost pet just became easier

by: KTSM Report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Finding your lost pets just got easier as Animal Services joins forces with the Parks and Recreation Department.

Starting Tuesday, anyone who finds a lost pet can take it to one of five city parks which will scan for a microchip. You will be given the owner’s information which will help make it easier to connect them with their pet.

Every year, more than 26,000 pets are taken to the El Paso Animal Shelter but only 16 percent are reunited with their family.

Te shelter says it’s easier to reconnect pets with their owners if they are kept in the neighborhood where they were found instead of being taken to the shelter.

Microchip scanning will be available seven days a week from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Westside Natatorium (West)650 Wallenberg Dr.
Officer David Ortiz Skate Park (Mission Valley)563 N. Carolina Dr.
Grandview Spray Park (Central)3225 Jefferson Ave.
Veterans Swimming Pool (Northeast)5301 Salem Dr.
Salvador Rivas Spray Park  (Far East)12480 Pebble Hills Blvd.

