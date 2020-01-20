‘Reconnecting through Art’ project unites Dallas, Juarez, and El Paso through music

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Artists of all kind from El Paso, Dallas, and Mexico were in El Paso Sunday for the “Reconnecting Through Art” program.

The community-wide event continued Sunday after the group spent Saturday in Juarez. Artists made their way to the El Paso County Coliseum to showcase their work.

The event is in cooperation with the Opportunity Center for the Homeless along with Stewpot, a Dallas non-profit that helps the homeless. A student from the University of Texas at Dallas who traveled to the border region says the activities this weekend create a special bond with both Texas communities and those on the other side of the border.

“It means a lot to be here with the choirs from Mexico because it’s a completely different experience to be able to have a purpose behind the music that you’re singing. It’s emotional, it can be heartbreaking, but it’s incredibly moving,” Marco Henderson from UT Dallas said.

The two-day event included non-perishable donations to the 20th Annual MLK Canned Food Drive that benefits the El Paso homeless community.