R&B superstar Khalid urges El Pasoans to vote on Election Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – R&B superstar Khalid took to Twitter on Tuesday to urge El Pasoans to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

In a tweet, the singer writes, “EL PASO, please go out to vote but make sure you guys take extra safety precautions because COVID is rising at an exponential rate! Take care of yourselves out there.

Khalid also mentioned on social media that he voted in El Paso on Friday.

The singer graduated from Americas high school and has risen to fame. Khalid earned five awards at the 2020 Billboard Awards including top R&B artist.