Raymundo J. Peña, former El Paso Bishop, dies at 87

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Raymundo J. Peña, the former El Paso Bishop died at 87, peacefully at a nursing home on Friday.

Peña was the 4th Bishop for the Diocese of El Paso from 1980 until 1995. He was then assigned by St. Pope John Paul II to serve the people of God in the Diocese of Brownsville.



fund the diocesan ministries serving the Diocese of El Paso. He was also a strong advocate for immigration rights along the border.



Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, he was the son of Cosme A. Peña and Elisa Ramon Peña. He attended St. John’s Seminary, and Assumption Seminary, both in San Antonio, Texas.



“Our prayers are with the soul of Bishop Peña and his entire family during this difficult time,” Bishop Mark J. Seitz said. “We pray that as he makes the transition to his home with Our Heavenly Father, he may intercede for us, and all the faithful he served during his ministry on earth,” he added.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.