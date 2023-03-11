EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Raiz Federal Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of its newest branch located at 975 Lomaland in East El Paso.

On Thursday, the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the El Paso Chamber joined the Raiz Board of Directors in the ceremony where they cut the ribbon to officially open its doors to the community.

The Lomaland branch will bring revitalization to the neighborhood by helping and guiding its members to achieve their financial goals, according to Raiz directors.

“Our Lomaland branch is even more special because building a new branch allowed us to repurpose the original building, to our left, into what will soon house the Underserved Communities Foundation and our very own Raiz Community Impact department,” stated Max Villaronga, Raiz CEO and president. “By repurposing the original Lomaland building, we can continue our vision of helping this particular community in El Paso by giving back with community projects and initiatives that the UCF supports.”

During the ceremony, Raiz commemorated the occasion by announcing Loma Terrace Elementary will receive a sponsorship of financial education courses provided by Banzai. All teachers and students from the elementary will have access to Banzai Jr. coursework, workbooks, and an online portal to teach kids the basics of saving.

In addition to this, the non-profit organization Underserved Community Foundation (UCF) received $200,000 from Raiz in support of their mission to reduce poverty by empowering the underserved.

“We are here to serve the many individuals and communities that are unable to access available funds and services due to a variety of factors including legal status, cognitive and/or mobility limitations, lack of transportation, to name a few.” UCF Executive Director Diana I. Hastings said. “Thanks to partnerships like these with Raiz, the UCF is able to carry through our mission to aid those in need.”

