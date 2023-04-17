EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Raising Cane’s will be hosting a week-long book drive at all Raising Cane’s locations across El Paso.

Customers who donate a book during the campaign will receive a free lemonade.

Books collected will be donated to the “Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros” event, hosted by the El Paso Public Library. The library system’s signature event will be held Saturday, April 29, at Washington Park in South-Central El Paso.

Raising Cane’s book drive will precede that event and will last from Thursday, April 20 to Thursday, April 27.

To kick the week off, Raising Cane’s will host a celebration event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at its location at the Fountains on 8867 Gateway Blvd.

Raising Cane’s says a special appearance will be made by El Paso Public Library’s mascot, The Owl, and a book mobile will be available at the location.

“As a fellow El Pasoan, I am honored to be a part of such a staple event such as Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros” said Area Leader of Restaurants Lawrence Juarez. “Our local Raising Cane’s Crew is excited to host the book drive to help promote literacy within our community and celebrate World Book Day.”